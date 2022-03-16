Women can create a change in society, says Vellore DIG

She inaugurated the International Women’s Day function at VIT campus, Vellore on Tuesday

She inaugurated the International Women’s Day function at VIT campus, Vellore on Tuesday

Girl students are capable of contributing to the marginalised sections in the society as educating them empowers their entire family rather than them alone, said Vellore DIG Z. Annie Vijaya. Inaugurating the International Women’s Day function at VIT campus here on Tuesday, Ms. Vijaya said a change in the society can be created by women in every walk of their lives, bringing happiness and positivity to people around them. “As girls and women, we can do it. I strongly believe in it,” she said. With the Centre and the State government focussing their energy on women empowerment, Ms. Vijaya said, women, including students, should make use of a healthy environment to excel in their careers and achieve their dreams. “Today, more priority has been given to women’s rights, protection, safety and overall empowerment of women by the government.” As a guest of honour, Ms. Supraja Edupalli, Additional SP of Tirupati, urged girls and women to know their rights, provided in various acts and laws of the country. Another guest of honour, J. Indumathi, Professor of Anna University spoke about women empowerment. In his presidential address, G. Viswanathan, Chancellor of VIT said hostels for girls in VIT (Vellore) have been named after Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy, Mother Teresa, Indira Gandhi, Aung San Suu Kyi and Marie Curie. “Girls should study the history of these women leaders through which they can empower themselves. They are role models, he said.

Further, Mr. Viswanathan said the government should provide free education for girls up to the university-level. Also, he said all political parties should come together for a common cause of passing a law that would reserve one-third of the seats for women in the Parliament and in State Assemblies.

VIT Vice President Mr. Sankar Viswanathan and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rambabu Kodali also spoke at the function.