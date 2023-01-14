Women beedi rollers move to alternative livelihoods

January 14, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Muppidathi started to roll beedis to assist her mother. She has been seeing her mother roll beedis for a livelihood for more than two decades. The smell of tobacco dust did deter her, but the postgraduate was left with no choice owing to lack of proper employment.

She took to rolling beedis in her village in Tirunelveli district that largely depended on beedi rolling and 100-day employment guarantee scheme. However, an alternative livelihood training for beedi rollers helped the 25-year-old move away from beedi rolling.

Like her, about 100 women no longer roll beedis in Tirunelveli district and have taken to alternative livelihoods, including teaching, tailoring and wig making. The Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar, Chennai, in an effort to shift beedi workers to alternative and healthy livelihood, initiated skill development programmes and has so far trained 330 women who were rolling beedis for a number of years in Mukkudal in various skills such as coir handicraft training and tailoring.

“We conducted a survey among 148 trained women and found that 106 of them successfully stopped beedi rolling,” Surendran Veeraiah, professor and head, Psycho Oncology, Cancer Institute, said.

Dr. Veeraiah said to address the gap in providing sustainable employment for those trained in tailoring, the institute initiated a wig making unit in Tirunelveli, employing 52 women. Now, 24 women were working here, while 11 had started tailoring work at their homes. A total of 33 women were employed in different sectors ranging from cattle rearing to teaching. The remaining 38 women, though not currently employed, were not interested or willing to continue beedi rolling as they were aware of the health consequences, he said.

The institute had earlier initiated a series of activities starting with creating awareness of occupational health hazards. Tirunelveli and Vellore districts were selected as the proportion of beedi rollers was high there compared to other districts. Then, a survey among 1,000 beedi workers found that 78% of them suffered from one or other ailment such as respiratory disorders, chronic cold, cough and skin diseases. About 80% of them expressed their willingness to shift to alternative livelihood, he said.

Ms. Muppidathi, who now works as a teacher, said, “I kept seeing how my mother suffered from back aches and knew the ill-effects of beedi rolling on one’s health. I did not like the smell of tobacco dust but started to roll beedis as I did not get a proper job. But now, I am happy that I am teaching.”