‘Women bear the brunt of extreme weather events’

October 10, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Women are disproportionately affected by extreme weather events and calamities because of the gender roles assigned to them, said panelists at a conference on “Women and Climate Change” organised by M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women and Poovulagin Nanbargal on Tuesday.

In the case of tsunami or floods, well-documented reports show women were at a higher risk of losing their lives not only because saris were not only harder to run in but also because their caretaker roles slowed them down as they tend to have greater sense of responsibility and want to secure documents and take children along, said Priya Pillai, environmental activist, Asar.

Women, however, were not just victims of climate change, Ms. Pillai said and added that while on one hand there were paani baais — women from marginalised communities in rural Maharashtra who were married to just fetch water for the household — women were setting up water committees in the same State to address water scarcity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Pillai was in a panel discussion with Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, moderated by Kavitha Muralidharan, writer and independent journalist.

According to Ms. Sahu, there were three things that governments could do to address the disparity of women’s plight in climate change — making community resources accessible to women, improving their health through the public distribution system, and implementing schemes to augment their income.

Delivering a lecture on the topic, P. Sainath, Founding Editor, People’s Archive of Rural India, said global warming had a direct impact on labour and rural women, who bear the brunt of unpaid labour. It takes them longer to perform their daily tasks of fetching water, firewood, fuel due to weather events such as droughts, or water scarcity and shrinking forests, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.