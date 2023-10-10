ADVERTISEMENT

‘Women bear the brunt of extreme weather events’

October 10, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the case of tsunami or floods, well-documented reports show that women were at a higher risk of losing their lives as they tend to slow down in responding to calamities because of their caretaker roles

The Hindu Bureau

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, and Priya Pillai, Director-State Climate Action, Asar, at the panel discussion on ‘Women and Climate Change’ in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Women are disproportionately affected by extreme weather events and calamities because of the gender roles assigned to them, said panelists at a conference on “Women and Climate Change” organised by M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women and Poovulagin Nanbargal on Tuesday. 

In the case of tsunami or floods, well-documented reports show women were at a higher risk of losing their lives not only because saris were not only harder to run in but also because their caretaker roles slowed them down as they tend to have greater sense of responsibility and want to secure documents and take children along, said Priya Pillai, environmental activist, Asar.

Women, however, were not just victims of climate change, Ms. Pillai said and added that while on one hand there were paani baais — women from marginalised communities in rural Maharashtra who were married to just fetch water for the household — women were setting up water committees in the same State to address water scarcity. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Pillai was in a panel discussion with Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, moderated by Kavitha Muralidharan, writer and independent journalist.

According to Ms. Sahu, there were three things that governments could do to address the disparity of women’s plight in climate change — making community resources accessible to women, improving their health through the public distribution system, and implementing schemes to augment their income. 

Delivering a lecture on the topic, P. Sainath, Founding Editor, People’s Archive of Rural India, said global warming had a direct impact on labour and rural women, who bear the brunt of unpaid labour. It takes them longer to perform their daily tasks of fetching water, firewood, fuel due to weather events such as droughts, or water scarcity and shrinking forests, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US