Women auto drivers celebrate their new beginnings in Chennai

On June 27, the Rotary Club of Adyar, in collaboration with Fourrts (India) Labs Private Limited, provided 17 auto rickshaws which came in subsidised prices with their donation for ANEW’s (Association for Non-traditional Employment for Women) auto driving program in Anna Nagar.

For the auto women who received their auto keys from Rtn. Dr. S.V. Veeramani, Chairman of Fourrts (India) Labs Private Limited, the ‘RC Adyar Pink Auto Project’ is going to be an life-altering initiative. Dr. Anu Chandran, Chairperson of ANEW, said, “We started this driving program in 2006 to help underprivileged women gain financial independence through driving. ”Despite initial scepticism when many tried discouraging the initiative, Anu Chandran went along with their program. She adds that this is a success story, as they have now trained more than 500 women for car and auto driving in the last five years.

“Our program for women is free of charge, giving them authorised driving school lessons, helping them obtain license and badge, and make them road ready,” says Bhuvana V, CEO of ANEW. Members of ANEW say how renting an autorickshaw is not the most viable option for the women auto drivers because of the existing bias of the male auto owners who control the rental market, and that’s when their team wanted to address this barrier and provide support.

When the driving batch was first started, P. Bhavani from Ambattur joined the program with determination and now, is the head of the women auto union, shares her journey. “Many women I know are single parents and had difficult lives. I have encouraged a plenty of them to enrol in ANEW’s driving course to rebuild their lives.”

Beneficiaries like Eshwari S, Kala P, and Mohana Priya expressed similar sentiments that owning an auto was the first step to transform their lives.

