Women are fully qualified to be in politics, says Chennai Mayor

March 09, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Corporation celebrated International Women’s Day at the Ripon Building on Wednesday under the leadership of Mayor R. Priya.

She felicitated women officers from various fields by presenting achievement awards. She also presented shields to the winners of competitions like singing, debate, and poetry among women officers. “I believe that women should be celebrated every day and not just on this one day because every day, women work hard in society and in their families,” she said.

The Mayor said one should feel lucky to be born a girl and be proud to have girl children. “Women can not just be collectors and doctors; they are fully qualified to be politicians as well”, she said.

