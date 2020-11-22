Women allowed to travel in suburban trains

Southern Railway has decided to allow women passengers to travel in suburban trains during the non-peak hours from November 23, according to a press release.

Now, Southern Railway has increased the number of services to 244 trains a day and also permitted women passengers, who do not fall under the essential services category, in the non-peak hours of the day.

Passengers can use their season tickets or get single journey tickets.

Also, children over the age of 12 accompanied by women passengers can travel in the non-peak hours, the release said.