Women allowed to travel in suburban trains without restrictions

Women can travel in suburban trains without any time restrictions from Monday. The Southern Railway has announced that circular suburban services will resume in Chengalpattu-Kancheepuram-Arakkonam section from Monday.
The Southern Railway on Saturday announced that it will permit all women to travel in Chennai Suburban trains without any time restrictions on all days of the week. Similarly children, up to the age of 12, accompanying the women will also be permitted to travel.
“Earlier, women and children aged below 12 accompanying them were allowed only during non-peak hours. Now, that has been withdrawn in Chennai suburban trains,” said an official.
Circular train
Similarly, the Southern Railway announced that circular suburban services will resume in the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu-Kancheepuram/Tirumalpur section from Monday. This is expected to benefit a large number of office-goers and other commuters travelling from Kancheepuram, Arakkonam and surrounding areas.
The Southern Railway has appealed to all passengers using suburban train services to follow COVID-19 safety protocol. The passengers are requested not to enter the station and train without wearing a mask, not to crowd while boarding and de-boarding the train and maintain physical distancing on station premises and on board the train.
