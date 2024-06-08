ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s body recovered from sewer near Sriperumbudur

Published - June 08, 2024 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have sent it to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old woman’s body was recovered from a sewer near Sriperumbudur on Saturday.

The police identified the victim as M. Devi, 32, of Thirumangalam village, near Sunguvarchatram. She ran an embroidery business. Devi, who had left home, did not return home in the evening. Her husband lodged a complaint with the police.

On Saturday, the sewer was overflowing in Thirumangalam village. When residents tried to remove the block, they noticed a human foot in the drain and immediately alerted the police. The police recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

