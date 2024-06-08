GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Woman’s body recovered from sewer near Sriperumbudur

The police have sent it to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

Published - June 08, 2024 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old woman’s body was recovered from a sewer near Sriperumbudur on Saturday.

The police identified the victim as M. Devi, 32, of Thirumangalam village, near Sunguvarchatram. She ran an embroidery business. Devi, who had left home, did not return home in the evening. Her husband lodged a complaint with the police.

On Saturday, the sewer was overflowing in Thirumangalam village. When residents tried to remove the block, they noticed a human foot in the drain and immediately alerted the police. The police recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for a post-mortem.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.