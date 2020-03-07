Chennai

Woman’s body recovered from hills in Ambur

A woman’s body was recovered from the hills in Vinnamangalam, Ambur, by the police on Saturday.

The police received a complaint from villagers in the morning and when a team reached the spot, they found the body of a 32-year-old woman.

It was sent to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai for post mortem.

The identity of the woman was established after an inquiry with residents.

Ambur Taluk police registered a case and further investigations are on to establish the cause of death.

