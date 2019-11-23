Woman’s body found in Perumbakkam lake

The body of a young woman was found floating in the Perumbakkam lake late on Thursday.
On receiving information from the public, Pallikaranai Inspector of Police R. Azhagu reached the spot and began an investigation.
The age of the deceased could be around 25. The body bore injury marks and a rope was found around the neck. Since the body was in a decomposed state, the identity of the deceased could not be established immediately, the police said.
The police have sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortem. The police are also checking cases relating to missing persons, registered across the State.
