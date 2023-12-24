ADVERTISEMENT

Woman working in a software company murdered in Chennai

December 24, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Thalambur police sent the body to Chromepet Government hospital for postmortem. 

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram Police Commissionerate arrested a 26-year-old person accused of murdering his 24-year-old friend on December 23 night

A senior police official of Tambaram Commissionerate said R. Nadini, a native of Madurai, was working in a software company on Rajiv Gandhi Salai. She was staying along with Vetrimaran alias Pandi Maheshwari, who was also from Madurai, in Thalambur.

Vetrimaran, a transgender, was in love with Nandini but as she refused to marry her, Vetrimaran planned to murder her, police said. The accused in the guise of giving a surprise gift for her birthday which falls on December 24, took her to a secluded place in Vedagiri Nagar of Ponmar and killed her. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thalambur police sent the body to Chromepet Government hospital for postmortem. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US