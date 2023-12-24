Woman working in a software company murdered in Chennai

December 24, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram Police Commissionerate arrested a 26-year-old person accused of murdering his 24-year-old friend on December 23 night

A senior police official of Tambaram Commissionerate said R. Nadini, a native of Madurai, was working in a software company on Rajiv Gandhi Salai. She was staying along with Vetrimaran alias Pandi Maheshwari, who was also from Madurai, in Thalambur.

Vetrimaran, a transgender, was in love with Nandini but as she refused to marry her, Vetrimaran planned to murder her, police said. The accused in the guise of giving a surprise gift for her birthday which falls on December 24, took her to a secluded place in Vedagiri Nagar of Ponmar and killed her.

The Thalambur police sent the body to Chromepet Government hospital for postmortem.