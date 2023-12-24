GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman working in a software company murdered in Chennai

The Thalambur police sent the body to Chromepet Government hospital for postmortem. 

December 24, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram Police Commissionerate arrested a 26-year-old person accused of murdering his 24-year-old friend on December 23 night

A senior police official of Tambaram Commissionerate said R. Nadini, a native of Madurai, was working in a software company on Rajiv Gandhi Salai. She was staying along with Vetrimaran alias Pandi Maheshwari, who was also from Madurai, in Thalambur.

Vetrimaran, a transgender, was in love with Nandini but as she refused to marry her, Vetrimaran planned to murder her, police said. The accused in the guise of giving a surprise gift for her birthday which falls on December 24, took her to a secluded place in Vedagiri Nagar of Ponmar and killed her. 

The Thalambur police sent the body to Chromepet Government hospital for postmortem. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.