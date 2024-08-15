Woman with Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection treated at SRMC

Doctors at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) recently treated a 60-year-old woman with Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD).

According to a press release, the patient had undergone an ECG at another hospital, where she was told that she had a heart attack. She approached SRMC for a second opinion, and a routine angiogram did not reveal any obstruction except in a small vessel. She was admitted and treated conventionally. However, the next day, she experienced excruciating pain and angiography showed a crack in the wall of the major coronary artery throttling the blood flow -- an unusual and rare condition called SCAD.

As she settled down without any further treatment, she was discharged after given advice to avoid stress and heavy exercise. According to S. Thanikachalam, Chairman and Director, Cardiac Care Centre, and S. Nagendra Bhoopathy, who treated her, this rare heart attack was more common in those women who are aged between 50 and 60 and have hypertension and mental stress.

