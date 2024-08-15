GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman with Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection treated at SRMC

Published - August 15, 2024 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) recently treated a 60-year-old woman with Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD).

According to a press release, the patient had undergone an ECG at another hospital, where she was told that she had a heart attack. She approached SRMC for a second opinion, and a routine angiogram did not reveal any obstruction except in a small vessel. She was admitted and treated conventionally. However, the next day, she experienced excruciating pain and angiography showed a crack in the wall of the major coronary artery throttling the blood flow -- an unusual and rare condition called SCAD.

As she settled down without any further treatment, she was discharged after given advice to avoid stress and heavy exercise. According to S. Thanikachalam, Chairman and Director, Cardiac Care Centre, and S. Nagendra Bhoopathy, who treated her, this rare heart attack was more common in those women who are aged between 50 and 60 and have hypertension and mental stress.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.