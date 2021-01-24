Surgery done on woman with rare heart tumour

CHENNAI

24 January 2021 01:40 IST

A 64-year-old woman with myxoma, a relatively rare tumour in the heart, along with various other comorbidities, including diabetes, systemic hypertension and coronary artery disease, was successfully operated on by doctors at Venkateswara Hospitals here.

A release by the hospital said that the woman was brought with numbness on her left limbs, shortness of breath and headache and was soon found to have suffered an acute stroke. Further evaluation revealed that the patient had a myxoma on her left atrium.

The statement said the woman was critically ill and had to be treated for her comorbidities before performing a surgery for the excision of the myxoma. It said the patient was recovering well after surgery.

Advertising

Advertising