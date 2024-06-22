Woman with kidney complications successfully delivers baby

A woman in her 30s with kidney complications successfully delivered a baby at a private hospital in the city.

After previously undergoing termination of pregnancy at another hospital due to kidney issues, she became pregnant again while having slightly elevated creatinine levels and protein leak in the urine. She was informed that a successful delivery might not be possible.

At Kauvery Hospital, it was found that her kidney function, though compromised, was manageable. With less than 1 g of protein leakage per day, well-controlled blood pressure with medication, and a creatinine level indicative of stage 3 kidney disease (1.5 mg/dL), the patient was informed about the potential, but manageable risks associated with pregnancy, a release from the hospital said. The patient was closely monitored throughout her 36-week pregnancy. Despite concerns of potential complications such as high blood pressure, her pregnancy progressed smoothly. Her blood pressure remained stable, protein leakage was consistent, and creatinine levels did not increase significantly. Ultimately, she delivered a healthy girl through cesarean section, the release added.

“While there are increased risks associated with pregnancy in such cases, with careful monitoring and management, it is possible to navigate through pregnancy successfully,” said R. Balasubramaniyam, chief nephrologist at Kauvery Hospital.

