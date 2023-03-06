ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with disability dies, after old tree falls on autorickshaw in Chennai

March 06, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The 38-year-old woman, with a locomotor disability, was crushed when a tree fell on the autorickshaw she was travelling in; the driver managed to escape unhurt, police said

Sivaraman R 10065

A 38-year-old disabled woman was killed after an old tree fell on an autorickshaw in which she was travelling, on North Boag Road in T. Nagar on Saturday evening.

The victim has been identified as Surya Arasakumar of Nungambakkam. She was returning in the autorickshaw from the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Coporation (TIIC) in Nandanam, where she was working. When the autorickshaw passed close to a private chit fund’s office on North Boag Road, an old tree suddenly fell on it. The driver Sekar escaped unhurt. However, Surya, who had a locomotor disability, and was seated on the passenger seat, was crushed under the falling tree.

Passers-by informed the police. Local residents and police personnel, who attempted to remove the tree, failed. Later, they brought in a crane and lifted the tree off the victim. She was taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where the doctors declared her ‘brought dead’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US