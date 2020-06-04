Woman with bullets detained at airport

Madurai

04 June 2020 23:56 IST

A 30-year-old woman passenger from Vijayawada was detained at Madurai airport after she was found to possess two bullets and a few empty cases of bullets.

The police said that the woman was caught by CISF personnel while her hand baggage was being scanned in the check-in area.

The woman, who is said to be a supervisor in a private farm in Tirunelveli district, was to board a flight to Chennai. She had reportedly told the police that she had found the bullets and the cases in the farm and had kept them in the bag. She was handed over to Perungudi police station.

