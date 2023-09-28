HamberMenu
‘Woman whose arm was amputated had a high level of antibodies that can cause clots’

She was referred to the hospital for an angiogram; Cardiologists say blood tests revealed that she had a high level of antibodies against Platelet Factor 4 that can cause clots in the arteries. Since a clot rapidly caused reduction in blood flow to her hand, it had to be amputated, says a doctor

September 28, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With the family of a 32-year-old woman, who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for heart attack, alleging medical negligence after her right arm was amputated, cardiologists have said that the blood tests had revealed that she had a high level of antibodies against Platelet Factor (PF) 4 that could cause clots in the arteries.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian met the patient in the hospital on Wednesday. Following this, G. Manohar, professor of Cardiology, RGGGH, told reporters that the woman was referred from a private hospital after being diagnosed with a heart attack to RGGGH for an angiogram on September 15. After being admitted and stabilised with drugs, she underwent the angiogram the next day, which revealed that a clot in the right coronary artery had dissolved possibly due to drugs, he said. “Eight hours later, the right arm through which the angiogram was done developed swelling. There was a clot that rapidly caused reduction in blood flow to her right hand, raising the need for amputation to save her life,” he added.

However, two days later, she went on to develop clots in the artery in the lower limbs. Vascular surgeons removed the clots. But there is gangrene formation in the left leg for which she is being treated. “She had systemic arterial thrombosis,” Dr. Manohar said.

Based on suspicion, owing to factors such as young age and rapid progression of her condition, doctors decided to send her blood sample for analysis.

“We sent the sample to a laboratory in Delhi where the test for antibodies against PF 4 is done. We received the test report today, which showed that she genetically had high levels of antibodies against PF 4. This has the chance of causing clots in the arteries, not in the venous system. This is why she went on to rapidly develop multiple clots within a short time,” Dr. Manohar said. He further said that they had previously seen such conditions in patients who were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Mr. Subramanian said this was not a case of medical negligence.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, who had put out statements on X [formerly Twitter] alleging medical negligence, can bring in any specialist to look into the treatment provided to the patient and must not talk about treatment provided in government hospitals out of political vendetta, he added.

