Woman who escaped from Puzhal Prison nabbed in Bengaluru 

December 16, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police arrested a woman remand prisoner who escaped from Special Prison for Women in Puzhal. She was caught in Bengaluru and brought to the city.

A Jayanthi, 32, from Bengaluru was arrested in three criminal cases for theft in the city limits and later was remanded in judicial custody. She was lodged at the Special Prison for Women in Puzhal in October this year and detained under the Goondas Act on November 21. On Wednesday, she escaped when she was sent, escorted by two female warders to clean the visitor’s room on the prison premises.

A special team of police rushed to Bengaluru and arrested Jayanthi who was hiding in a forest near Govenpur Nagar. On Saturday morning, she was brought to the city and lodged in the prison.