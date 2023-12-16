GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman who escaped from Puzhal Prison nabbed in Bengaluru 

December 16, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Police arrested a woman remand prisoner who escaped from Special Prison for Women in Puzhal. She was caught in Bengaluru and brought to the city.

A Jayanthi, 32, from Bengaluru was arrested in three criminal cases for theft in the city limits and later was remanded in judicial custody. She was lodged at the Special Prison for Women in Puzhal in October this year and detained under the Goondas Act on November 21. On Wednesday, she escaped when she was sent, escorted by two female warders to clean the visitor’s room on the prison premises.

A special team of police rushed to Bengaluru and arrested Jayanthi who was hiding in a forest near Govenpur Nagar. On Saturday morning, she was brought to the city and lodged in the prison.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.