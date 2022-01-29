Woman who allegedly murdered her husband in Otteri not arrested

CHENNAI

29 January 2022 20:34 IST

The police said it was an act of self-defence and there was no criminal intention on her part

A 43-year-old woman , who allegedly murdered her husband on Thursday in Otteri, was not arrested since she had no intention to commit the murder and it was an act of self-defence as per the preliminary investigation, said the police.

The murder of a 43 year-old man by his wife was reported in Otteri Police station limits on Thursday night. The police said the couple had two children — a 20-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. They had frequent quarrels as the man was jobless and addicted to alcohol. The family lived on the rent from the houses that it owned.

On Thursday, the inebriated man allegedly attempted to sexually assault his daughter while she was asleep. On hearing her cries, her mother came to her daughter's rescue. He tried to attack her and she retaliated by hitting him with a hammer on his head. The man collapsed. The shocked woman and her children called the police and reported the death. The police send the body for post-mortem

A senior officer in Pulianthope police district said: “We have not arrested the woman in the case since our preliminary investigation revealed that she had no intention to commit the crime. She did it only in self-defence. Our investigation is on and will decide in course of time whether the arrest will be necessary or she will be acquitted.”