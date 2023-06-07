ADVERTISEMENT

Woman walking near her house in Tiruvallur killed by speeding truck

June 07, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the truck driver escaped after the accident; a case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the driver

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old woman residing in Athimanjeri village in Tiruvallur was killed after being knocked down by a heavy truck near her house on Tuesday evening. The Podhaturpet police in Tiruvallur district have filed a case and are looking for the truck driver who escaped after the accident.

A police official of Podaturpet station said the victim, S. Rani was walking to a shop near her house in Gandhi Nagar, Athimanjeri village, when a speeding truck proceeding from Pallipattu to R.K. Pettai hit her. In the accident Rani sustained severe injuries and was rushed by the public in a ‘108’ ambulance to the Sholingur Government Hospital for treatment. However doctors there pronounced her brought dead.

The police, based on the complaint by Rani’s son Sureshkumar, filed a case against the truck driver.

