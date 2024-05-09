ADVERTISEMENT

Woman undergoes small bowel transplantation

Published - May 09, 2024 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

She had been suffering from familial adenomatous polyposis, a rare genetic, which necessitated the removal of the woman’s large intestine in 2018

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old woman, who had familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), underwent small bowel transplantation at a private hospital in the city.

According to a press release, FAP, a rare genetic disorder, necessitated the removal of the woman’s large intestine in 2018 at a hospital in the city. This was followed by surgeries due to complications such as desmoid tumours obstructing her small intestine and abdominal wall. Her weight fell to 30 kg, and she approached Anil Vaidya, chair and director, Institute of Multi-Visceral and Abdominal Organ Transplant, MGM Healthcare. She underwent a small bowel transplantation a few months ago. The surgery involved the removal of tumours and restoration of vital digestive function.

Dr. Vaidya said they replaced the shortened small bowel of the patient with a healthy small bowel (from a donor). Post-transplant, she regained her ability to digest food and was gradually weaned off total parenteral nutrition. The Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu had allocated the organ for the patient, the release said.

