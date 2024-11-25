 />

Woman undergoes skull base-spine fixation surgery

November 25, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old woman, who was bedridden after a fall, underwent a skull base-spine fixation surgery at a private hospital.

According to a release, the woman had become nearly paralysed after a “trivial” fall at her home and was referred to Gleneagles Hospital, after having visited many hospitals in the city. On examination, her imaging studies revealed a complex anomaly at the craniovertebral junction, where the skull meets the spine. This critical region, surrounded by vital nerves and arteries, exhibited severe compression caused by the odontoid bone pressing into the brainstem and spinal cord.

A team of doctors led by Nigel Symss, head of department and senior consultant, Neurosurgeon; and Phani Kiran S, head of department and senior consultant, Spine Surgery, at the hospital recommended surgery as this was a rare condition requiring precise intervention to decompress the spinal cord and restore normal alignment of the affected bones.

They employed a surgical technique called Distraction, Compression, Extension and Reduction to reposition the displaced bones. Now, the odontoid bone has returned to its normal anatomical position, and the spinal cord was relieved of compression.

Dr. Kiran said they saw a defect in the bone formation at the junction of skull and spine from birth, causing spinal cord compression. This led to a severe spinal cord compression resulting in paralysis due to a simple fall.

Dinesh Nayak, director, Neurology at the hospital, said the patient was on the path to recovery, the release said.

