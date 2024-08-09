ADVERTISEMENT

Woman undergoes minimally invasive procedure for pulmonary hypertension

Published - August 09, 2024 01:09 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, who was diagnosed with partial heart failure, underwent a pulmonary denervation procedure at Gleneagles Hospital in Chennai.

According to a press release, the patient was suffering from right-sided heart failure, which is caused by pulmonary hypertension - a progressive condition characterised by high blood pressure in the lungs’ arteries, leading to shortness of breath, dizziness, and heart failure.

A team of cardiologists and pulmonologists of Gleneagles Hospital, headed by Guru Prasad Sogunuru, senior interventional cardiologist, performed the minimally invasive pulmonary denervation, helping the patient avoid a lung transplant.

The doctors used advanced catheter-based technology on the patient, targeting the disrupted nerve signals that contributed to the patient’s high blood pressure in the lungs. “The successful intervention marks a significant milestone in the treatment of pulmonary hypertension in India,” the press release said.

