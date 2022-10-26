Woman treated for uterine fibroid

A 46-year-old woman recently underwent an emergency surgery to remove a 6 kg fibroid from her abdomen.

The woman, a teacher by training, had come to Promed Hospital in Kottivakkam with an enlarged stomach, complaints of abdominal cramps, heavy bleeding for over a fortnight and repeated episodes of nausea.

A CT scan revealed that she had a huge mass that occupied the entire abdomen and damaged her uterus. Doctors at the hospital decided to do a laparotomy. The doctors found that the mass was a benign fibroid. The doctors excised the entire mass that weighed around 6 kg.

The patient, who weighed 56 kg before surgery, weighed 48 kg post-surgery.

The patient had relief from all symptoms post-surgery. The three-hour procedure was high-risk as the tumour was huge and had occupied the entire abdomen of the patient, said Spoorthi Arun, hospital’s managing director.

“Uterine fibroids are mainly non-cancerous tumours and affect women in the reproductive age. Women should undergo regular health check-up for early detection of potentially life-threatening health disorders or diseases, lowering the chance of surgery and other chronic medical conditions,” Dr. Spoorthi said.