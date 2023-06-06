HamberMenu
Woman treated for heat stroke at private hospital

June 06, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old woman was treated for heat stroke with multi-organ dysfunction at Kauvery Main Hospital.

According to a press release, the woman was admitted to the hospital with high fever and confusion. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for stabilisation. Further evaluation revealed that her heart, liver, lungs and kidney were deteriorating, signifying multi-organ failure.

Altered mental behaviour and confusion, extremely high core temperature, multi-organ dysfunction and history of exposure to hot weather conditions led to the doctors diagnosing her with heat stroke. She was treated in the ICU with a combination of fluids, medications, cooling measures and ventilator support. After three weeks in the hospital, she returned home, the release said.

