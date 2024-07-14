ADVERTISEMENT

Woman travelling to Patna delivers baby in train at Chennai

Published - July 14, 2024 02:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A baby girl was born for a 28-year-old woman passenger travelling in an express train near Perambur on Saturday, July 13, 2024. The Perambur Government Railway Police admitted the woman and the baby girl in the Egmore Maternity Hospital. 

A senior official of the GRP said Metha Khattun, who was working in a private company in Bengaluru, was travelling in the Sangamitra Express to her parents’ place in Patna and when the train reached the Perambur railway station, the woman suddenly developed labour pain. Hearing her screaming from labour pain, the women passengers alerted the railway police and also helped in delivering the girl child. 

The Perambur GRP, after stopping the train immediately put the woman and the girl child in a 108 ambulance, and got them admitted to the Egmore Maternity Hospital where the duo are doing fine, the police official added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US