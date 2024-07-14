Woman travelling to Patna delivers baby in train at Chennai

A baby girl was born for a 28-year-old woman passenger travelling in an express train near Perambur on Saturday, July 13, 2024. The Perambur Government Railway Police admitted the woman and the baby girl in the Egmore Maternity Hospital.

A senior official of the GRP said Metha Khattun, who was working in a private company in Bengaluru, was travelling in the Sangamitra Express to her parents’ place in Patna and when the train reached the Perambur railway station, the woman suddenly developed labour pain. Hearing her screaming from labour pain, the women passengers alerted the railway police and also helped in delivering the girl child.

The Perambur GRP, after stopping the train immediately put the woman and the girl child in a 108 ambulance, and got them admitted to the Egmore Maternity Hospital where the duo are doing fine, the police official added.