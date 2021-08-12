Woman surrenders six weeks after husband’s murder

CHENNAI

12 August 2021 01:14 IST

Man was allegedly murdered on June 28

A woman, who allegedly murdered her husband on June 28, surrendered at a police station in Kancheepuram.

The police said the victim, Thangavel, 35, from Salem was working in a private manufacturing unit in Oragadam in Kancheepuram district for the past seven years. Thangavel stayed in a rented house at Padappai along with his wife Vimalarani, 31, and their six-year-old son.

Thangavel’s brother Sakthivel from Salem called him several times between June 30 and August 2 but the phone calls went unanswered. He came and found his brother and his family members missing from the house where they were staying. Hence, he lodged a complaint with the Manimangalam police on August 3.

Advertising

Advertising

While the case was under investigation, Vimalarani reached the police station with her son and surrendered. She told the police that she and Raja were in a relationship in Salem before marriage and they continued after she shifted to Kancheepuram. Frequent quarrels erupted between the couple as Thangavel knew about her relationship. On June 28, Vimalarani and Raja allegedly murdered Thangavel and buried his body near a lake. Then they escaped. The police have launched a search for Raja.