Woman succumbs to burns suffered due to electrical fire

A 38-year-old woman on Tuesday succumbed to burns that she sustained in a fire that erupted at her photocopying shop in Chennai on Monday. Two others who attempted to save her were also injured. The police said the victim was identified as Suganya, of Pudupakkam, near Kelambakkam. Her husband was working abroad, and she ran the shop. While she was at the shop on Monday, a fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit. Hearing her scream, two persons – Arun and Lenin – came to her rescue but also suffered burns. They were rushed to the Government Hospital, Chengalpattu. She died on Tuesday without responding to treatment, while the two others are still under the hospital’s care. The Kelambakkam police registered a case and investigated.