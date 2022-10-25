Woman succumbs to burns after firecracker accident in Tiruvottiyur

A spark from a rocket set her hut ablaze

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 25, 2022 19:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 65-year-old woman succumbed to burns she received when her hut caught fire after a spark from a rocket firecracker landed on her hut in Tiruvottiyur.

The victim was identified as Mallika, 65, of Rajashanmugam Nagar, who was lived in the hut located on the terrace of a house. On Monday, the spark from a bursting rocket firecracker landed on her hut and set it ablaze while she was still inside. Her landlord rescued her and rushed her to the Government Kilpauk Hospital. She died on Tuesday without responding to treatment.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Six huts in Annai Sivagami Nagar, a plastic godown and three more huts in Rajaji Nagar were destroyed due to fires related to bursting firecrackers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app