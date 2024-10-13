GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman succumbs to burns after cylinder leak 

Published - October 13, 2024 01:39 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old woman succumbed to burns on Friday after a fire broke out at her house in Madipakkam, following a LPG cylinder leak.

The victim has been identified as Lincy Blessy, a native of Salem and an employee of a private bank in Nanganallur. She was staying in a rented house in Kuberan Nagar Extension.

On Tuesday, she reached out to her colleague Manikandan for help, on finding the gas cylinder in her house empty. Manikandan, a resident of Gowrivakkam, brought a new cylinder to her house and helped her connect it to the stove. When she switched the stove on, there was a blast that left both of them injured.

Neighbours came to their rescue and rushed them to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

On Friday, Lincy succumbed to burns without responding to the treatment.

The Madipakkam police have registered a case. They suspect that a gas leak from the tube or the regulator not fixed properly to the cylinder, must have led to the accident.

