Woman strangled to death in Triplicane lodge 

A 28-year-old woman was strangled to death by her friend following a quarrel at a lodge in Triplicane on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Jayalakshmi, 28, of Choolai. The accused is Rooban.

Both were staying in a lodge near Kalaivanar Arangam. On Thursday night, while consuming liquor, they got into a quarrel. In a fit of rage, Rooban allegedly strangled her to death.

On hearing the commotion, the staff of the lodge rushed to the room and found Jayalakshmi lying unconscious on the bed. They caught Rooban and handed him over to the police.

