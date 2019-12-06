Woman steps on snake in shoe, dies

A 34-year-old woman died after she was was bitten by a snake while cleaning her house in K.K. Nagar.

The victim has been identified as P. Sumithra, a home maker in Kannigapuram. Her husband Palani works as a carpenter in the film industry. The couple has three children. Her husband had gone to Bengaluru for work, a fortnight ago.

On Tuesday, she was cleaning her house. After she switched on the lights outside her house, she turned to the shoe rack.

She accidentally stepped on a viper curled up inside a shoe. She screamed on being bitten by the snake. Neighbours, on hearing her screams, rushed to help. They advised her to go to a hospital.

She walked a long distance to a private hospital and then took an auto to the Government Kilpauk Hospital late on Tuesday. She was then asked to go the Stanley Hospital for further treatment. She died on Wednesday night without responding to treatment. The K.K. Nagar police have registered a case of unnatural death.