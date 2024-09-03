ADVERTISEMENT

Woman stabs husband in Vepery 

Published - September 03, 2024 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old woman stabbed her husband after he picked up a quarrel with her under the influence of alcohol.

The woman, identified as Latha, was living with her husband Vimal on a platform opposite the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Vepery. Vimal, on seeing Latha talking to a man, picked up a quarrel with her and harassed her. The woman took a broken beer bottle and stabbed Vimal. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Doctors said that he was stable.

Police said the woman was warned and let off.

CONNECT WITH US