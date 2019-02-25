Woman stabbed for rejecting marriage proposal

A 41-year-old man stabbed a 24-year-old woman colleague after she rejected his marriage proposal on Saturday.

The woman works as a receptionist at a spa in Kilpauk and is separated. She has a five-year-old son. Victor, who worked as a manager in the spa, recently expressed his desire to marry her.

She rejected the proposal. However, Victor reportedly stalked her and compelled her to marry him, the police said. The woman complained to the management and he was sacked.

Irked, he went to the spa on Saturday and attacked her with a knife, the police said.

Accused nabbed

Other staff members nabbed Victor and handed him over to the Kilpauk police. The woman was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College hospital and is undergoing treatment. Further investigation is on.