Woman, son treated for rare inherited disorder

Kauvery Hospital doctors treat duo for Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome which causes growth of tumours and cysts in parts of body

A woman and her son with Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) Syndrome, an inherited disorder that primarily causes the growth of tumours and cysts in certain parts of the body, were treated at Kauvery Hospital.

According to a press release, the 31-year-old woman presented with complaints of headache, blurring of vision and vomiting that persisted for three weeks. Initial examinations and MRI imaging showed a large left cerebellar lesion, which was identified as a hemangioblastoma, a benign and highly vascular tumour that occurs in the brain, spinal cord and retina. Further investigation found that the lesion on the brain was around four cm and was attached to the brainstem. Surgery was performed and the tumour was excised completely.

A few weeks later, her son, aged 11 years, approached the hospital with complaints of headache and vomiting. MRI imaging showed a similar left cerebellar lesion of hemangioblastoma in the same location as the mother. A surgery was performed and the tumour was excised.

The woman has two more lesions, one in the brain and the other one in the cervical spinal cord.

VHL Syndrome is a rare inherited disease. The global incidence rate is around 2 to 2.5 persons per lakh population with the chance of inheritance by the next generation being as high as 50%, the release said.