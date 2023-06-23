HamberMenu
Woman, son sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for POCSO offences 

June 23, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special court on Friday convicted and sentenced a woman and her son to 10 years imprisonment in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said a 13-year-old girl complained to the All-Woman Police, SRMC, alleging that her cousin had forcible sex with her repeatedly and she became pregnant. Her aunt made her abort the foetus. On her complaint, the All-Woman Police, SRMC, registered a case under Section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act among other provisions and arrested the two in 2016.

At the conclusion of the trial, the special court for POCSO cases in Chengalpattu sentenced the two to 10 years imprisonment. The court ordered ₹5 lakh compensation to the victim.

