ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, son arrested in Tondiarpet, 22 kg of ganja seized from them

August 10, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The R.K. Nagar police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a woman and her son, and seized 22 kg of ganja from them.

Based on a tip-off, a team from R.K. Nagar police station, led by an inspector, questioned three persons standing in a suspicious manner near IOC container parking area in Tondiarpet. On searching their baggage, the police found ganja in it. The police arrested G. Seetha, 50, her son G. Babu, 25, of VOC Nagar, Tondiarpet, and Prajan alias Naren, 22, of Thiruverkadu. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Madipakkam police on Wednesday arrested Rajesh Kumar, 38, Ramnagar South, Madipakkam, for possessing banned gutkha products and 44 kg of contraband was seized from his house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US