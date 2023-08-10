Woman, son arrested in Tondiarpet, 22 kg of ganja seized from them

August 10, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The R.K. Nagar police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a woman and her son, and seized 22 kg of ganja from them.

Based on a tip-off, a team from R.K. Nagar police station, led by an inspector, questioned three persons standing in a suspicious manner near IOC container parking area in Tondiarpet. On searching their baggage, the police found ganja in it. The police arrested G. Seetha, 50, her son G. Babu, 25, of VOC Nagar, Tondiarpet, and Prajan alias Naren, 22, of Thiruverkadu. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Madipakkam police on Wednesday arrested Rajesh Kumar, 38, Ramnagar South, Madipakkam, for possessing banned gutkha products and 44 kg of contraband was seized from his house.