Woman, son arrested for murder

Two persons were arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old resident of Vyasarpadi in M.K.B. Nagar police station limits. The two accused — the elder brother and the mother of the victim — were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

The police said P. Vellai alias Vinothkumar was residing along with his elder brother and mother in Murthingar Street of Vyasarpadi. Vellai, unemployed and addicted to liquor, allegedly stole money from his elder brother Gokulakannan on Friday. When Vellai returned home inebriated late in the night, Gokulakannan admonished him for stealing his money and hit him on the head. Gokulakannan left the victim and in the morning he found Vellai lying dead. Immediately he informed his mother Eashwari who, to protect her elder son, removed the blood stains from the floor.

However, neighbours, who came to know of the murder, alerted the police. The police inspected the house and sent the body of Vellai to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem.