Woman, son arrested for bid to grab Korattur tank bed land

The crime came to light when the Sub-Registrar at Villivakkam verified the documents submitted by the arrested persons

July 29, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch on Friday arrested two persons — a 64-year-old woman and her son — for allegedly grabbing two plots of land on Korattur lake bed by using forged documents. 

The police said K. Rajakumari and her relative P. Jayaraman submitted patta documents relating to two plots measuring 1,316 sq. ft. and 1,326 sq. ft. in Korattur village at the Sub-Registrar Office in Villivakkam. Claiming that those properties belonged to them, they wanted to register a settlement deed in favour of their legal heirs. Their crime came to light when the Sub-Registrar concerned verified the documents and found them to be forged and also noticed that the land belonged to the government. He reported the matter to the District Registrar who forwarded a complaint to the police. 

Based on the complaint, the Central Crime Branch took up investigation and arrested Rajakumari of Choolaimedu and her son, Sathish, 39, of Villivakkam and issued notice to Jayaraman asking him to appear for inquiry.

