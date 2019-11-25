Woman sets constable on fire, arrested

A woman was arrested for attempting to murder a police constable by setting him on fire in Thirumullaivoyal here on Sunday.
K. Venkatesan, 31, was living with a woman named Asha in Thirumullaivoyal after his first wife left him.
On Saturday night, Venkatesan and Asha had a quarrel. She poured petrol on him and set him on fire.
On hearing his cries, neighbours rushed him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.
He suffered more than 80% burns and is undergoing treatment, said police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.