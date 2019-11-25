Chennai

Woman sets constable on fire, arrested

A woman was arrested for attempting to murder a police constable by setting him on fire in Thirumullaivoyal here on Sunday.

K. Venkatesan, 31, was living with a woman named Asha in Thirumullaivoyal after his first wife left him.

On Saturday night, Venkatesan and Asha had a quarrel. She poured petrol on him and set him on fire.

On hearing his cries, neighbours rushed him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

He suffered more than 80% burns and is undergoing treatment, said police.

