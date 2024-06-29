Woman set on fire by man succumbs to burns

A 45-year-old woman succumbed to the burns she suffered after the man with whom she was in a relationship with set her on fire near Otteri on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Selvi, 45, of Vyasarpadi. Following separation from her husband, she developed a relationship with Subramani, 60, of Pulianthope, a few years ago. As her children grew up and got married, Selvi tried to snap the relationship. However, Subramani refused to end it, leading to frequent arguments between them.

Against this backdrop, Subramani, on Thursday, followed Selvi to her daughter’s residence in Otteri. An argument ensued between them, as a result of which Subramani poured petrol on her, setting her on fire. He accidentally spilled petrol on himself, causing the fire to spread on his body too.

Selvi’s son-in-law, Dinesh, who tried to rescue them, suffered burns. The three of them were rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

On Friday afternoon, Selvi succumbed to the burns. Dinesh and Subramani are under treatment. An investigation is under way.