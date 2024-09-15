Woman run over by water tanker in Vadapalani

A 65-year-old woman was run over by a water tanker after being knocked down from a two-wheeler in Vadapalani on Saturday night.

A senior officer of the the Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Police said that when S. Perumal of Nehru Nagar in Velachery and his wife Bhoomi were riding on the two-wheeler on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai in Vadapalani, the tanker rammed them from behind. Both fell in the impact, and Bhoomi was caught under the wheels of the tanker and killed on the spot.

The police sent the body for a post-mortem and arrested the tanker driver, C. Arun of Alapakkam.

