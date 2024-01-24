ADVERTISEMENT

Woman run over by speeding MTC Bus in Korattur

January 24, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - CHENNAI

She was waiting at a traffic signal on her two-wheeler

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old woman was run over by a speeding MTC bus in Korattur on Tuesday when she was waiting at a traffic signal.

The victim has been identified as Vidya, 35, of Poompuhar Nagar, Kolathur, who worked in a private firm. On Tuesday morning, when she was waiting on her two-wheeler at a traffic signal in Korattur, a speeding MTC bus from Koyambedu ran her over.

Public and other motorists quickly caught the driver of bus, Ramesh, and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. Traffic Investigation police, Red Hills, registered a case and investigated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US