Woman run over by speeding MTC Bus in Korattur

January 24, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - CHENNAI

A 35-year-old woman was run over by a speeding MTC bus in Korattur on Tuesday when she was waiting at a traffic signal.

The victim has been identified as Vidya, 35, of Poompuhar Nagar, Kolathur, who worked in a private firm. On Tuesday morning, when she was waiting on her two-wheeler at a traffic signal in Korattur, a speeding MTC bus from Koyambedu ran her over.

Public and other motorists quickly caught the driver of bus, Ramesh, and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. Traffic Investigation police, Red Hills, registered a case and investigated.