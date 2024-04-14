ADVERTISEMENT

Woman run over by police recovery vehicle 

April 14, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old woman sleeping underneath a recovery vehicle of the traffic police was run over by it in Thiruvottiyur on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Manjula, 48. She was sleeping underneath the recovery vehicle that was parked near the Beach Road signal in Thiruvottiyur. Failing to notice her, the driver started the vehicle, which ran over her. She died on the spot.

The body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The Traffic Investigation police registered a case and began an inquiry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US